× LSU: Jerry Sullivan Announce Retirement

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior offensive assistant and passing game coordinator Jerry Sullivan announced his retirement from football on Wednesday.

Sullivan, who spent seven years on the LSU coaching staff from 1984-90, joined Ed Orgeron’s staff as a consultant in 2017 and was then elevated to senior offensive assistant and passing game coordinator for the 2018 season.

One of the most respected wide receiver coaches in football, Sullivan spent 25 years in the NFL before coming back to LSU in 2017.

“Jerry had a great career, one that saw him develop, groom, mentor and train some of the best to ever play the wide receiver position at any level of football,” Orgeron said. “I can’t thank Jerry enough for the contributions he made to our program over the past two years.”

Article Courtsey of LSU Sports Information Department.