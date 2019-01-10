Gretchen Carlson’s new Lifetime doc features New Orleans woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- On the heels of Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly, journalist, Gretchen Carlson has a new two-hour special called Gretchen Carlson: Breaking the Silence on Lifetime.

WGNO's Kinsey Schofield recently spoke to Gretchen about a woman that will be featured in the special from New Orleans... "I traveled all across the country, including New Orleans, and one of the young women that works at McDonald's... still works there, we feature from New Orleans, Tanya Harrell; she's a fast food worker, she makes minimum wage, she was also allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted on the job and says that nothing was done as a result. So we're demanding answers for Tanya and two other workers and for a lot of other women across the country that we feature in this documentary."

In Gretchen Carlson: Breaking the Silence, Carlson travels the country uncovering untold stories of sexual harassment and abuse, while seeking justice for the women she meets. The special premieres January 14th at 7PM CT on Lifetime.

