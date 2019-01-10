Erin Andrews talks Cervical Health Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- January is National Cervical Health Awareness month. Shocking statistics say that one woman dies of cervical cancer every two-hours.

WGNO's Kinsey Schofield spoke to Dancing With The Stars' Erin Andrews and Dr. Jessica Shepard about Erin's 2016 battle with cervical cancer, "I was blown away when I revealed that I had cervical cancer and some of my girlfriend's said that they hadn't been to the doctor in three years! What? Hello? Why we're here is to tell women you have to go. Make your appointment with your OBGYN. Like you said, that stat is very alarming. Nobody wants to hear every two-hours a woman dies of cervical cancer. The best part is? You don't have to. If you get in and you get looked at and they say you have it, hopefully you were in the year before and it hasn't progressed that far along"

Experts stress to receive your annual exams, as well as being aware that cervical cancer testing is covered by Health Insurance.

You can wear teal throughout the month of January to raise awareness.

