Erin Andrews is ready to visit New Orleans – Geaux Saints! ⚜️

NEW ORLEANS -- Good Morning New Orleans spoke to Dancing with the Stars' Erin Andrews and Dr. Jessica Shepard earlier this week about National Cervical Health Month and Erin's 2016 battle with cervical cancer.

While discussing the importance of getting your annual checkup, Erin couldn't resist telling GMNO that she wanted a beignet and a cup of New Orleans coffee. The good news? Thanks to the Saints, she might be visiting us soon! ⚜️

Erin told GMNO's Kinsey Schofield, "I'm excited! I'm a huge Sean Payton fan! I love that defense, I love that offense. I'm going to be in LA this weekend covering the Rams/Cowboys games, but if the Saints take care of business, we'll be in the dome next Sunday night. So, I'm so excited for you guys, I can't wait to watch it!"

Beignets and PJ's on us, Erin!

