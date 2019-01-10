× Editorial: Saints hope to be dominate up front against Eagles, again

The Eagles will have to be a lot better up front on both sides of the ball to have a chance against the Saints, Sunday.

In the first meeting in November, a 48-7 Saints victory, New Orleans was dominate up front.

The Eagles had zero sacks, and only one quarterback hurry. Drew Brees, with a clean pocket, at home in the Superdome is a very bad thing for the opposition.

But, the biggest advantage for the Saints was in the running game. New Orleans rushed for 173 yards, to only 58 from Philadelphia.

Saints right guard Larry Warford had a great game. He not only did a solid job of blocking Pro Bowl tackle Fletcher Cox, he did a good job of getting to linebackers on the second level in the running game.

Cox had only two tackles in the game.

Meantime, the Saints defensive front got some real push against the Philadelphia offensive line.

New Orleans had three sacks, and five quarterback hurries.

The Eagles’ change to quarterback Nick Foles will present an interesting challenge for the Saints. There’s no question that Foles gets rid of the football faster.

Carson Wentz is a big, tall, athletic quarterback with a cannon for an arm.

But, regardless of the quarterback, if the Eagles can’t run the football, they will be pass dependent against a pretty solid Saints defense.

Of the Eagles 58 rush yards, 28 came on one play, their only touchdown of the game.

However, Philadelphia will have Darren Sproles for this game.

He was missing in week 11.

In the first meeting in November, Saints running back Alvin Kamara had 14 touches from scrimmage, including a 37 yard touchdown reception.

It is almost comical on tape to watch the Eagles react when Kamara runs across the formation.

On Mark Ingram’s 14 yard touchdown run in the second quarter, the Saints ran Kamara from right to left across the formation, then handed the ball to Ingram, who ran right and practically walkd into the end zone.

The Saints have remained pretty steady as 8 point favorites in the game.

They are the biggest favorite in the conference semifinals.