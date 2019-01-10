Batman spotted in Metairie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - Batman is casting his long shadow over Metairie.

The distinct outline of the Caped Crusader can be seen on sunny afternoons cast against a cypress tree on Galleria Boulevard.

It remains unclear what drew Batman to this particular stretch of road, although frequent travelers have complained about the preponderance of drivers who fail to come to a complete stop and don’t seem to realize that Galleria Boulevard is divided into two separate lanes.

Reports of the Bat Signal beaming from the roof of the Galleria building have been unverified.

For now, citizens of Metairie can rest easier knowing that the Dark Knight is near.

29.994727 -90.152665