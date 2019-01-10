× Back At It: Tulane Bowling Starts Spring Season

NEW ORLEANS – The No. 6 Tulane bowling team returns to competition this weekend, traveling to Arkansas to take part in the Mid-Winter Invitational in Jonesboro hosted by Arkansas State.

The three-day event gets underway on Friday morning at Hijinks Family Entertainment Center with five, five-game Baker matches, before moving to Saturday’s five traditional team matches to set the stage for Sunday’s bracket finals.

Tulane heads into the event off the heels of a successful fall that saw the team post two top five finishes and three top 10 performances to open the year. That spark helped catapult the team in the national rankings, moving up to the sixth spot in the December NTCA poll after earning a preseason ranking of 10.

With an overall record of 25-13, the Green Wave put together their best performance at the UMES Hawk Classic in Delaware, finishing in third place in a field filled with ranked opponents. The squad knocked down 13,615 total pins and finished with a pin average of 200.2, both being season-high marks.

Junior Madison McCall leads Tulane with a pin average of 194.38, while freshman Veronica Petrinec leads the team in total pins with 2,716 knocked down.

Featured in this weekend’s event are top-ranked McKendree, No. 2 Nebraska, No. 3 Vanderbilt, the No. 4 host Red Wolves, No. 5 Sam Houston State, No. 10 Stephen F. Austin, No. 15 Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.), No. 20 UAB, No. 22 Maryville and No. 24 Central Missouri. The rest of the 20-team field includes Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Drury, Grambling, Jackson State, Kentucky Wesleyan, Lincoln (Mo.), Texas Southern and Valparaiso.

