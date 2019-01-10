650 employees impacted by Port Hudson paper company closure

PORT HUDSON, LA – Georgia-Pacific announced today the dismissal of 650 workers due to a partial company shut down.

Sources say after an assessment of the company’s long-term competitive position, the decision was made to exit the communication papers business.

With this, the company will permanently shut down the communication papers machines, all related assets, as well as the woodyard, pulp mill and a most of the energy complex at the Port Hudson facility.

While communication papers and pulping will shut down, tissue and towel manufacturing will continue.

A Georgia-Pacific press release on the closure reads: “Georgia-Pacific will continue to operate and invest in the Port Hudson mill to support its growing consumer tissue and towel business. The Port Hudson facility, with its premium product tissue and towel machines and associated converting equipment, is a key contributor to the success of the Consumer Products Group’s retail business. The company will retain approximately 300 employees to manage those operations.”

The 650 employees who will no longer be needed have until mid-March, says the company.

Georgia-Pacific did include in their press release that they are discussing with union leadership the potential to transfer some employees to other Georgia-Pacific locations.