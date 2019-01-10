Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

5 People Displaced After Early Morning Fire In Uptown New Orleans

Posted 4:47 AM, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:50AM, January 10, 2019

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning fire in the 2400 block of State Street.

Investigators say that the blaze began around 12:55 a.m.

The building was a two-story masonry veneer multi-unit residence.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene it was completely engulfed in flames.

They were able to safely evacuate the 5 residents living inside of the structure’s 3 apartment units.

The department was able to extinguish the fire around 2:30 a.m.

One firefighter was injured when entering the garage during fire suppression operations.

NOFD says the firefighter stepped into a hole inside of the home that was filled with extremely hot water.

He received minor burns to his leg.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation this morning.

Related stories

24 Hundred Block of State St. In New Orleans