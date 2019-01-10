× 5 People Displaced After Early Morning Fire In Uptown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning fire in the 2400 block of State Street.

Investigators say that the blaze began around 12:55 a.m.

The building was a two-story masonry veneer multi-unit residence.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene it was completely engulfed in flames.

They were able to safely evacuate the 5 residents living inside of the structure’s 3 apartment units.

The department was able to extinguish the fire around 2:30 a.m.

One firefighter was injured when entering the garage during fire suppression operations.

NOFD says the firefighter stepped into a hole inside of the home that was filled with extremely hot water.

He received minor burns to his leg.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation this morning.

29.939651 -90.114627