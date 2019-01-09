× Trump scheduled to address Farm Bureau conference in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – President Trump is expected to be in New Orleans on Monday to speak at the Farm Bureau convention.

Trump will address the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Centennial Celebration idea and trade show on January 14, according to Farm Bureau officials.

The president’s address is scheduled to begin between 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

The topic of Trump’s scheduled speech has not yet been released, and the White House has not yet confirmed the appearance.