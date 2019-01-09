Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Ticketmaster verified fan program offers access to ‘Hamilton’ tickets

Hamilton
Joseph Morales and Nik Walker will lead the second national tour of Hamilton as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively.
Other principal roles in Hamilton will be played by Ta’Rea Campbell as Angelica Schuyler; Marcus Choi as George Washington; Elijah Malcomb as John Laurens/Phillip Schuyler; Shoba Narayan as Eliza Hamilton; Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Kyle Scatliffe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Danielle Sostre as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Jon Patrick Walker as King George.
The second national tour also includes Tia Altinay, Amber Ardolino, Conroe Brooks, Cameron Burke, Evan S. Cochran, Phil Colgan, Desmond Sean Eillington, Hope Endrenyi, Lili Froehlich, Daniel Gaymon, Camden Gonzales, Jennie Harney, Stephen Hernandez, Kristen Hoagland, Abby Jaros, Emily Jenda, Wonza Johnson, King David Jones, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Brandt Martinez, Taeko McCarroll, Tyler McKenzie, Justice Moore, Antuan Magic Raimone, Julian Ramos, Jen Sese, Willie Smith III, and Julius Thomas III.

NEW ORLEANS – The Broadway sensation “Hamilton” is coming to New Orleans, and you can sign up to buy your tickets starting soon.

Anyone who participates in Ticketmaster’s “Verified Fan” program can be eligible to purchase tickets on January 18.

“Verified Fan is the newest program to make tickets available to theatre-goers at regular prices. I am confident that it will be a valuable service to our fans,” Producer Jeffery Seller said. “We know how challenging it is to buy tickets and this new Ticketmaster program will make the process a whole lot easier.”

Ticket sales will run through Monday, January 14, at 8 p.m., and participants will receive an email with more information by January 17.

Tickets will be available for performances March 12 through 31, 2019.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four tickets per household.

Tickets range from $70.50 – $195.50, with a select number of $485.50 premium seats available. Ticket prices do not include fees.

There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the Saenger Theatre Box Office at 10 a.m. on January 18.

“We are delighted to bring the best of Broadway to Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans,” Hancock Whitney President & CEO John Hairston said. “I believe that Hamilton not only entertains but educates audiences about our nation’s history.”

Click here for more information on the Verified Fan program.

