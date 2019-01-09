Ticketmaster verified fan program offers access to ‘Hamilton’ tickets

NEW ORLEANS – The Broadway sensation “Hamilton” is coming to New Orleans, and you can sign up to buy your tickets starting soon.

Anyone who participates in Ticketmaster’s “Verified Fan” program can be eligible to purchase tickets on January 18.

“Verified Fan is the newest program to make tickets available to theatre-goers at regular prices. I am confident that it will be a valuable service to our fans,” Producer Jeffery Seller said. “We know how challenging it is to buy tickets and this new Ticketmaster program will make the process a whole lot easier.”

Ticket sales will run through Monday, January 14, at 8 p.m., and participants will receive an email with more information by January 17.

Tickets will be available for performances March 12 through 31, 2019.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four tickets per household.

Tickets range from $70.50 – $195.50, with a select number of $485.50 premium seats available. Ticket prices do not include fees.

There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the Saenger Theatre Box Office at 10 a.m. on January 18.

“We are delighted to bring the best of Broadway to Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans,” Hancock Whitney President & CEO John Hairston said. “I believe that Hamilton not only entertains but educates audiences about our nation’s history.”

Click here for more information on the Verified Fan program.