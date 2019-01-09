× Saints sketches throughout the Bywater neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS– A local artist, Devin Dewulf wanted to show his Saints spirit in a unique way! He started painting these different Saints players on cardboard boxes.

He then asked neighbors to put his Saints art on their porches or in their yards throughout the Bywater neighborhood.

He says he hopes that his public art project encourages comraderie for our community to support the team during the play-offs. Who Dat!

Check out the different art pieces.