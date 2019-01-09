× Ponchatoula man killed in Livingston Parish crash

Livingston Parish – At approximately 11:00 pm on January 8, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 42 east of LA Hwy 63 in Livingston Parish. The crash took the life of 46-year-old James B. Brunet of Ponchatoula.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Brunet was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 eastbound on LA Hwy 42. For unknown reasons, as Brunet entered into a right hand curve, the Ford ran off the roadway to the right. Upon leaving the roadway, the Ford struck some trees and became engulfed in flames.

Brunet was pronounced deceased on scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office. Due to extensive damage seat belt usage was unable to be determined. Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Brunet to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.