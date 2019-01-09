On line: Saints hope to have starting offensive line intact for playoff game vs Eagles

The Saints offensive line, one of the best in the NFL, could be intact for Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game against the Eagles.

Tackles Terron Armstead and Jermon Bushrod, and guard Larry Warford were all present for practice Wednesday in the portion of practice that local media is allowed to view.

Later, the Saints listed the trio, along with fellow offensive lineman Andrus Peat and Ryan Ramczyk, and defensive end Alex Okafor as limited in Wednesday’s practice.

All three were inactive for the season finale against Carolina.

Armstead, a Pro Bowl starter, re-aggravated a pectoral injury in a December 23rd home game against Pittsburgh.

He says if he can play Sunday, he will.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saints routed the Eagles 48-7 at the Superdome November 18th. New Orleans had 546 total yards to 196 for Philadelphia. The Saints had 28 first downs to Philadelphia's 13.

However, Philadelphia started Carson Wentz at quarterback.

Nick Foles took over when Wentz suffered a back injury. Foles has led the Eagles to 5 consecutive wins, including a playoff victory, 16-15, at Chicago last week.

Kickoff at the Superdome Sunday is 3:40 pm.