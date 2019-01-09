Mia X and friends give to less fortunate on her birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Helping the less fortunate today started with a prayer, and then the work began. This effort of gathering and packaging supplies for others happened at the request of rap star Mia X

"This homeless crisis we have in New Orleans is one that I've never seen I can't believe how many people we have under the bridge, how many people we see around the city that don't have anything," she said.

It's such a tall order that Mia enlisted the help of friends and colleagues as well.

"Mia, that's my big sister man, If she calls I'm coming," trumpeter Shamarr Allen said.

"There but for God's grace go us all," Mia X said. "We don't know what's going to happen from day to day sometimes, so we have to be considerate. That's what New Orleans is. New Orleans lives in us and this has always been the most hospitable place in the world."

The supplies collected today were distributed to women with a vision safe space for women and children, and they provided over 100 meals and 300 supply bags to the homeless across from City Hall and beneath the Claiborne Bridge.