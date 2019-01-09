× Love it, Like it, Hate it: KING CAKE!

If you love king cake but you’re also keeping an eye on nutrition, we’ve got the best and worst king cake finds. Molly’s “Love it” top picks have little or no added sugar, naturally gluten-free — and they’re tasty, too!

LOVE IT!

Eat Fit King Cake by Caluda’s Cottage Catering | $13-15 bundt-style king cake

Gluten free, grain free, low carb, keto friendly, no sugar added, Eat Fit approved

Ingredients include Greek yogurt, almond flour, coconut milk, coconut oil, Swerve, vegetable-based food coloring.

Greek yogurt, almond flour, coconut milk, coconut oil, Swerve, vegetable-based food coloring. Nutrition Facts per serving (6 servings per cake): 150 calories, 11 grams fat, 6 grams saturated fat, 4.5 grams net carbs, 2 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 6 grams protein.

(6 servings per cake): 150 calories, 11 grams fat, 6 grams saturated fat, 4.5 grams net carbs, 2 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 6 grams protein. Where to buy: Langenstein’s, Zuppardo’s, FUEL Cafe + Market at Ochsner Fitness Center, Ochsner Pharmacy & Wellness, Earthsavers, Romney Studios, NOLA Discount Pharmacy, Alexander’s Market in Baton Rouge, PJ’s Ochsner Covington on Northshore, Root 2 Rise in Houma. Full list of retailers here.

Girls Gone Vegan | $40 full-size king cake

Gluten free, dairy free, vegan, low sugar, Eat Fit approved

Ingredients include brown rice flour, oat flour, tapioca flour, cashews, coconut oil, stevia, vegetable-based food coloring.

brown rice flour, oat flour, tapioca flour, cashews, coconut oil, stevia, vegetable-based food coloring. Nutrition Facts per serving (12 servings per king cake): 230 calories, 11 grams fat, 5 grams plant-based saturated fat, 31 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 4 grams protein

(12 servings per king cake): 230 calories, 11 grams fat, 5 grams plant-based saturated fat, 31 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 4 grams protein Where to buy: Online at GirlsGoneVeganNola.com; available only on Saturdays.

Green Fork King Cake | 40 full-size king cake

Gluten free, grain free, dairy free, low sugar, Eat Fit approved

Nutrition Facts per serving (12 servings per cake): 165 calories, 10 grams fat, 7.5 grams saturated fat, 14 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 7.3 grams sugar (3 grams added sugar), 4.5 grams protein.

(12 servings per cake): 165 calories, 10 grams fat, 7.5 grams saturated fat, 14 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 7.3 grams sugar (3 grams added sugar), 4.5 grams protein. Ingredients include bananas, eggs, coconut milk, coconut oil, coconut flour, stevia a small amount of maple syrup, vegetable-based food coloring. Varieties include Cinnamon, Blueberry Lemon, Dark Chocolate Banana.

bananas, eggs, coconut milk, coconut oil, coconut flour, stevia a small amount of maple syrup, vegetable-based food coloring. Varieties include Cinnamon, Blueberry Lemon, Dark Chocolate Banana. Where to buy: Available at Green Fork locations; two-day notice required for orders.

PJ’s Eat Fit Skinny King Cake Protein Velvet Ice

High-protein frozen blended coffee drink with less than a teaspoon of added sugar

Per 16-oz: 230 calories, 22 grams carb, 8 grams sugar (3 grams added sugar), 21 grams protein.

DIY King Cake by Ben of Swerve [up next on WGNO!]

LIKE IT!

Lola Bees King Cake |$40 full-size king cake

Gluten free, grain free, dairy free, very low added sugar

Ingredients : Coconut flour, tapioca flour, egg, coconut oil, coconut milk, brown sugar Swerve, maple syrup, Swerve confectioners , vegetable based food coloring.

: Coconut flour, tapioca flour, egg, coconut oil, coconut milk, brown sugar Swerve, maple syrup, Swerve confectioners , vegetable based food coloring. Nutrition Facts per serving (12 per cake): 370 calories, 35 grams fat, 28 grams saturated fat, 23 grams carbohydrate (7 grams net carbs), 3 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar (2 grams added sugar), 2 grams protein

(12 per cake): 370 calories, 35 grams fat, 28 grams saturated fat, 23 grams carbohydrate (7 grams net carbs), 3 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar (2 grams added sugar), 2 grams protein Where to buy: Available by slice via Clean Creations’ Gretna storefront or delivery. Full-size & mini king cakes available online at com . Ship Mondays during Carnival via two-day flat-rate Fed-Ex.

Sucre Mardi Gras Macarons | each: 65 calories, 13 grams carbs, 0 fiber, 5.5 grams sugar, <1 gram protein

HATE IT!

Regular King Cake | nearly all are made with primarily white flour + sugar

KING CAKE SIZE REMINDER: you won’t always find a nutrition facts label on a king cake box, so here’s our annual king cake calorie cheat sheet to figure out how many calories are really in that slice! Note: Nutrition stats based on lightly glazed king cake. Heavier frosting will mean more sugary calories.

1” slice (diameter of quarter): 100 calories, 3 grams fat, 5 grams carbs, 8-10 grams sugar

3” slice (width of iPhone): 300 calories, 9 grams fat, 45 grams carbs, 34-30 grams sugar

6” slice (length of dollar bill): 600 calories, 18 grams fat, 90 grams carbs, 48-60 grams sugar

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD