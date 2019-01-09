Jimmy Kimmel offers federal employees work at Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA -- Jimmy Kimmel is stealing headlines this week... offering jobs to federal employees during President Trump's partial government shutdown.

With 800,000 federal employees currently working without pay, Kimmel invited some of those employees to work every day until the President's shutdown ends, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! What will they be doing on the show? Well, the first employee chosen, a prison guard named John, played a tambourine in the show's band.

The second night, a US Forest Service fire department firefighter named Mark filled in for Guillermo Rodriguez, Kimmel's on-stage sidekick. The funny man provided the fake mustache.

Kimmel calls the idea, "solving problems."

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.