Hancock Whitney Center opens at former One Shell Square

NEW ORLEANS – Hundreds of guests crowded Poydras Street today for the grand opening of the Hancock Whitney Center.

Formerly One Shell Square, the iconic 51-story building will now serve as Hancock Whitney’s New Orleans Regional Headquarters.

The skyscraper is Louisiana’s tallest office building, and is a prominent structure along the city’s skyline.

Hancock Whitney will have approximately 600 employees working one nine floors at the new location.

“This is another chapter in the story of New Orleans and Hancock Whitney—a story that started 135 years ago and continues today as we help clients across Greater New Orleans achieve their financial dreams,” said Hancock Whitney President Joe Exnicios. “Our move to this newer, more scalable space represents our commitment to staying downtown while creating a more contemporary setting to better serve the people and businesses depending on us.”

Hancock Whitney has been in the CBD since the 1800s, and actually comprises seven different historic buildings.

“Hancock Whitney has grown considerably because of the trust local people have put in our bank and our bankers during the past century. We thank you for that confidence,” said Senior Regional President Gary Lorio. “By moving our New Orleans regional headquarters to the Hancock Whitney Center, we’re able to continue growing with the people, businesses, and communities we serve while helping clients achieve their financial goals and dreams.”

There are plans to add an iconic Whitney clock to the site, and a new marquee on the tower’s crown should go up in the spring.