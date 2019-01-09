× Get the Skinny: Swerve’s KETO King Cake! | GF, Eat Fit, Keto

This king cake recipe by Ben McLauchlin of Swerve served as the inspiration for the Eat Fit King Cake hitting retailers this Carnival season. Registered Dietitian Molly Kimball worked closely with Ben and John Caluda of Caluda’s Cottage Catering to scale this recipe for retail production while still maintaining the specialty features that make it Eat Fit, not to mention gluten-free, low-carb, diabetic-friendly and keto approved.

For current list of Eat Fit King Cake retailers + more information please visit OchsnerEatFit.com

Swerve’s Eat Fit King Cake Makes 6 mini king cakes

Cake

2 cups fine almond flour

1 cup coconut flour

1/2 cup unsweetened protein powder

1 tablespoon xanthan gum

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 cup Swerve, Granular

1 package unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup sugar (to activate the yeast)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 pack quick rise yeast

1/2 cup whole milk (room temperature)

1/4 cup water

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature cut into tablespoons

3 eggs, room temperature

1/4 cup sour cream

butter for greasing pan and bowl

Filling

2/3 cup Swerve, Granular

4 tablespoons ground cinnamon

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

Cream Cheese Glaze

4 ounces cream cheese (room temperature)

2 tablespoons butter (room temperature)

6 tablespoons Swerve, Confectioners

4 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup Swerve, Granular

Natural food coloring (yellow, green, red, and blue)

Sprinkles

1 cup Swerve, Granular

Natural food coloring (yellow, green, red, and blue)

King Cake & Filling

In a medium bowl, make flour mixture by combining almond flour, coconut flour, protein powder, baking powder, Swerve, and gelatin. Whisk to combine.

In an electric mixer bowl, add 1 1/2 cups of flour mixture, granulated sugar, salt, and yeast.

In a small saucepan over low heat, heat the milk, water and butter to 120-130 degrees F. Add to dry ingredients, and beat on medium to fully combine. Add the eggs (one at a time), sour cream, and 1/2 cup flour mixture. Beat until fully combined on medium speed (1-2 minutes). Add the rest of the flour mixture; beat on medium-high to fully combine (1-2 minutes). Dough will be pliable.

Form dough into a ball with hands. The dough will be sticky. Lightly butter a large mixing bowl, and place dough in bowl, turning with hands to butter the surface of the dough on all sides. Cover with damp, warm, lightweight towel and place in a warm, draft-free area until the dough doubles in size (approximately 1 hour).*

Punch dough down, but do not over work the dough. Set aside in a warm draft free spot for another 30 minutes to 1 hr and cover with warm damp towel

After 30 minutes to an hour has passed, remove damp towel. Handle dough, and if the dough is too sticky to work with, place bowl with dough in the refrigerator for 10 minutes. Divide dough into 2 equal-sized balls.

Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Lay out a large piece of parchment paper, and lightly flour the rolling surface with coconut flour. Place one of the dough balls on parchment paper, then sprinkle again with coconut flour. Add another sheet of parchment paper on top of dough, then roll out dough into a rectangle approximately 12-in by 12-in.

To add the filling, combine Swerve and cinnamon in a small bowl. Set aside. Spread 4 oz softened cream cheese to cover the top of the dough. Sprinkle half the Swerve and cinnamon mixture on top of the cream cheese.

To fold the dough, gently lift the long edge of the paper up, allowing the edge of the dough to roll over onto the cream cheese filling by about 2 inches. Lift the opposite side to roll the dough over on itself again by about 2 inches.

Use the rolling pin to roll out the dough to its original rectangular size.

With a pizza roller or knife, make three long strips of the dough. Move each strip to a baking sheet, and shape each strip into an oval with the ends touching; pinch them together using water-moistened fingers to seal. If the dough cracks when you create the oval, re-seal by pinching dough together.

Repeat steps 8-11 for the remaining dough.

Place cakes in the preheated oven and bake until the cake is lightly golden on top; approximately 17-20 minutes for 6 small cakes.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 30 minutes.

*Note: If a warm, draft-free spot is not available, preheat oven to 150-175 degrees, turn off the oven, crack the door to release some heat, and place rising dough in oven with door closed.

Sprinkles

Add 1/3 cup granulated Swerve to three small bowls. Add yellow food coloring to one bowl and mix with a fork until the Swerve is completely yellow. Repeat with green and purple (equal parts red + blue) coloring.

Cream Cheese Glaze

Place cream cheese and butter in a bowl and beat until smooth. Using a sifter, add Swerve, Confectioners and whisk until creamy. Add milk and vanilla, and whisk until combined.

Spread cream cheese icing onto King Cake, then add Swerve sprinkles. Repeat with remaining 5 king cakes.

Per serving (1/4 mini king cake): 190 calories, 15 grams fat, 7 grams saturated fat, 170 mg sodium, 26 grams carbohydrate (5 grams net carbs), 5 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 7 grams protein.

