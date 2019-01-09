× Free entry to Audubon Nature Institute

NEW ORLEANS – In an effort to grow accessibility to the Audubon Zoo, Aquarium, Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, and Louisiana Nature Center, the Audubon Nature Institute has started a Community Connect Program.

“Audubon believes we can always do more through outreach, access and education. The Community Connect program, together with our many longstanding outreach programs, demonstrates Audubon’s commitment to increased and equitable access for all residents,” says Rebecca Dietz, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and General Counsel.

The program is composed of Orleans Parish Appreciation days, which will be every Wednesday. Present an Orleans Parish government issues valid photo ID to receive free admission with up to four guests. The destination will rotate each week, and the schedule can be found here.

Orleans Parish SNAP benefit recipients will also receive complimentary admission to the Audubon facilities year-round, with up to four guests. SNAP participants must present their valid ID that matches their SNAP card.

Audubon has also partnered with New Orleans Public Library to offer a partner pass. Three passes were given to each library in Orleans Parish. Each pass provides entry for up to two adults and seven children for a two-week period. These passes will be available for check out by library cardholders.

You can learn more information about Audubon Nature Institute’s current community outreach programming here.