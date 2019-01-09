Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Sean Payton: light a candle, say a prayer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Like a prayer.

A prayer for the Saints.

That's the New Orleans Saints.

You can light a candle for the Saints and help send them to the Super Bowl.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is striking up the band.

Actually Wild Bill is striking up a match.

And he's lighting candles for the starting line up of fantastic football players who play for the New Orleans Saints.

Wild Bill is getting help from Stephanie Kauffman.

Stephanie was a stand up comedian in Chicago.

And she had a job as a waitress.

And that's the job Stephanie Kauffman got fired from.

It was, of all times, the holiday season.

The season of gift giving.

Stephanie was broke.

She had no cash.

None.

No way to buy holiday gifts for family and friends.

So she put her comic mind to work and created prayer candles with faces of celebrities.

She gave them to everybody as gifts.

And everybody fell in love.

One of the prayer candle lovers posted a picture on Facebook.

The next thing you know, people from around the world wanted to know how they could get one of her prayer candles.

So Stephanie went into the prayer candle business lighting up the world.

When she picked New Orleans as her dream city to live in, Stephanie Kauffman became a super fan of the New Orleans Saints.

And she, of course, started making prayer candles for Saints players like Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara.

She also created prayer candles for Coach Sean Payton and Saints legendary owner Tom Benson.

And now, with the Saints in the NFL playoffs and with everybody's eyes on the Super Bowl, the Saints prayer candles are a must have.

