Cash and carry: Payton shows Saints what $225k looks like, in person

Saints head coach Sean Payton wanted to make his point.
So, he brought $225,000 in cash to the Saints locker room this week, along with the Lombardi Trophy, and a Super Bowl ring. Just to remind his players what was at stake, starting Sunday in the Divisional playoffs against the Philadelphia.
Each player on a Super Bowl champion gets all three of the above.
Payton, according to a source, made a production of his presentation, including armed guards. His message, win three games, and you get this.
Saints running back Mark Ingram was impressed.
The Saints beat the Eagles 48-7 November 18th at the Superdome.
Kickoff Sunday is 3:40 pm.