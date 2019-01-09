Cash and carry: Payton shows Saints what $225k looks like, in person

Saints head coach Sean Payton wanted to make his point.

So, he brought $225,000 in cash to the Saints locker room this week, along with the Lombardi Trophy, and a Super Bowl ring. Just to remind his players what was at stake, starting Sunday in the Divisional playoffs against the Philadelphia.

Each player on a Super Bowl champion gets all three of the above.

Payton, according to a source, made a production of his presentation, including armed guards. His message, win three games, and you get this.

Saints running back Mark Ingram was impressed.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saints beat the Eagles 48-7 November 18th at the Superdome.

Kickoff Sunday is 3:40 pm.