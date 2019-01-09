Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Cash and carry: Payton shows Saints what $225k looks like, in person

Saints head coach Sean Payton wanted to make his point.

So, he brought $225,000 in cash to the Saints locker room this week, along with the Lombardi Trophy, and a Super Bowl ring. Just to remind his players what was at stake, starting Sunday in the Divisional playoffs against the Philadelphia.

Each player on a Super Bowl champion gets all three of the above.

Payton, according to a source, made a production of his presentation, including armed guards. His message, win three games, and you get this.

Saints running back Mark Ingram was impressed.

The Saints beat the Eagles 48-7 November 18th at the Superdome.

Kickoff Sunday is 3:40 pm.

 