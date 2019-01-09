8 crimes over 3 weeks on just 1 New Orleans street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- General DeGaulle Drive is one of the busiest streets on the West Bank. Lately, it's also been popular with criminals. Check out the latest Wheel of Justice report above.

The cases date back to late December and extend into the first week of 2019. They include armed robberies, thefts, burglaries, and a purse snatching that led to a woman being knocked to the ground and dragged across the ground.

In all 8 cases, the NOPD released either surveillance video or photos of the suspects. So far, police have not said if they believe any of the crimes were committed by the same people.

If you have information that could help police identify or arrest any of the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a CrimeStoppers cash reward.

So far, more than 389 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.