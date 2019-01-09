× I-10 East and West closed at Veterans due to crash

METAIRIE – I-10 Eastbound and westbound is closed at Veterans due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck.

Officials say the semi and a box truck collided just before 6:00 this morning.

The 18-wheeler caught initially and then flames were appearing from the box truck as well which went over the side into the canal. Traffic was back up in both directions approaching that area.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Williams Blvd, while westbound traffic is exiting at Clearview.

Expected additions delays and congestion on surface streets in the area.

Stay with WGNO News for the latest on this developing story.