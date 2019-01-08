Would you eat it? Black & Gold Blondies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

A "WHO DAT!" treat that's sure to please - Test Kitchen Taylor is making Black and Gold Blondies!

Black & Gold Blondies

1 roll of refrigerated sugar cookie dough

1/2 package of Golden Oreos

1/2 package of Original Oreos

2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup light brown sugar lightly packed

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 extra-large eggs at room temperature

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a 9x13 pan lined with foil and sprayed with cooking spray spread out the sugar cookie dough, into a layer.

Then place the Oreos on top of that in a checkered pattern.

In a bowl use a mixer to cream the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar on high speed until light and fluffy. With the mixer on low, add the vanilla, then the eggs, one at a time, and mix well.

In a small bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt and with the mixer still on low, slowly add flour mixture to the butter mixture.

Spread blondie batter on top of cookie layer and bake for 30-35 minutes.

Let cool, cut into squares and serve!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!