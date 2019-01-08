× US Marshals arrest registered sex offender for child pornography

NEW ORLEANS – Thanks to an anonymous tip by Crimestoppers Greater New Orleans, a sex offender and child pornographer has been apprehended.

The tip led officers to the suspect, who was hiding out in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

On January 7, sex offender Jason Matthew Zeller was arrested by U.S. Marshals – Eastern District of Louisiana and U.S. Marshals – Middle District of Florida.

Zeller is is Metairie native.

He has been charged with two counts of pornography involving juveniles under age of 13, two counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and one count of unlawful use of a social networking website.