Thibodaux man arrested for illegal gambling and possible cocaine dealing

THIBODAUX, LA – Thanks to a tip, the Thibodaux Police Department arrested a suspect for illegal gambling and intent to distribute drugs.

Officers responded to an abandoned residence in the 200 block of Sanders Street.

An adult male was walking toward the residence with a bicycle, but upon sight of the police, he threw the bike and fled on foot.

Police intercepted him after a short foot chase, and identified the suspect as 29-year-old Wilfred Walker II.

Police found a digital scale with suspected marijuana residue in Walker’s possession.

After back tracking his escape route, officers also discovered 37 grams of suspected marijuana and 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Walker was arrested with bond set at $40,250.