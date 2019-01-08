× The Saints celebration starts with a Black and Gold party Friday in the CBD

NEW ORLEANS – The Saints won’t take on the Eagles in the Superdome until this Sunday, but the party starts on Friday afternoon.

The Saints and Hancock Whitney are hosting a Black and Gold Friday at the Hancock Whitney Center (formerly One Shell Square) at noon on January 11.

Roman Harper, Sir Saint, and the Saintsations are all scheduled to appear at the event, which will also feature light refreshments.

Hancock Whitney will also hand out free tickets and field passes to Sunday’s game.

Admission is free.

Click here for more information.