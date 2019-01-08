Southeastern: Three Lions All-Academic Honors
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana football team placed three student-athletes on the 2018 Southland Conference Football All-Academic Team, which was released by the league office on Wednesday.
Earning Southland All-Academic notice were junior tight end Bransen Schwebel, junior linebacker Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and senior defensive lineman Jon Miller. The three honorees were the most in a year for the Lions since 2014.
Schwebel, a management major with a 3.00 cumulative grade point average, added to his postseason accolades. A first team All-Southland and All-Louisiana selection hauled in 30 catches for 484 yards and three touchdowns.
Joining Schwebel on the league all-academic team was Adeyemi-Berglund, who carries a 3.89 GPA as a biology major. An All-Southland, All-Louisiana and CoSIDA Academic All-District 6 selection, Adeyemi-Berglund led Southeastern with six sacks and three tackles for loss.
Rounding out the SLU All-Academic contingent was Miller, who posted a 3.24 GPA as a general studies major. The Pelham, New York native and honorable mention All-Southland recipient finished with 31 tackles in 2018 and forced a fumble that clinched a 62-52 win over Houston Baptist.
To be eligible for Southland All-Academic consideration, student-athletes must be in their second season at their institution, a key contributor on the field and carry a 3.0 cumulative GPA or higher heading into the season of competition.
Southeastern was one of four schools with three or more representatives on the All-Southland teams. Led by 2018 Southland Conference Football Student-Athlete of the Year Luke Anthony, Abilene Christian placed a league-high five student-athletes on the squad. SLU, HBU and Nicholls all tied for second with three each on the list.
Adeyemi-Berglund and Schwebel will both be back in Hammond for their senior campaigns. Southeastern will open 2019 preparations with spring practice starting on March 12. The annual Spring Game is scheduled for April 13 at 2 p.m.
2018 Southland Conference Football All-Academic Team
2018 Southland Conference Football Student-Athlete of the Year: Luke Anthony, Abilene Christian
Pos. – Name – School – Hometown – Cl. – GPA – Major
QB – Luke Anthony – Abilene Christian – Fort Worth, Texas – Jr. – 4.00 – Finance
RB – Chance Pierce – Abilene Christian – Bridgeport, Texas – Jr. – 3.40 – Kinesiology
RB – Dontrell Taylor – Nicholls – White Castle, La. – Jr. – 3.75 – Petroleum Services-Safety Technology
OL – Chandler Arceneaux – Nicholls – Bourg, La. – Sr. – 3.45 – Interdisciplinary Studies
OL – Dustin Burns – Northwestern State – Beaumont, Texas – Sr. – 3.71 – Biology
OL – Eddie Houston – Nicholls – Newton, Miss. – Gr. – 3.18 – Human Performance Education
OL – Kade Parmelly – Abilene Christian – Abilene, Texas – Jr. – 3.90 – Kinesiology
OL – Hayden Scott – Stephen F. Austin – Spring, Texas – Gr. – 4.00 – Professional Accountancy
TE – Bransen Schwebel – Southeastern Louisiana – Amite, La. – Jr. – 3.00 – Management
WR – Josh Fink – Abilene Christian – Coppell, Texas – Sr. – 3.96 – Finance
WR – Brandon Myers – Central Arkansas – Plant City, Fla. – So. – 3.48 – Undecided
PK – Gunner Raborn – McNeese – Lafayette, La. – Sr. – 3.21 – Management
P – Alex Kjellsten – McNeese – Lake Charles, La. – Sr. – 3.40 – General Studies
DL – Jon Miller – Southeastern Louisiana – Pelham, N.Y. – Sr. – 3.24 – General Studies
DL – Dedrick Garner – Lamar – Fairfield, Texas – Sr. – 3.14 – Criminal Justice
DL – Johnavhon Graham – Houston Baptist – DeSoto, Texas – Sr. – 3.15 – Kinesiology/Wellness Management
DL – Andre Walker – Houston Baptist – Slidell, La. – Jr. – 3.52 – Biochemistry/Molecular Biology
LB – Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund – Southeastern Louisiana – Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada – Jr. – 3.89 – Biology
LB – Langston Tunson – Houston Baptist – Humble, Texas – Jr. – 3.93 – Legal Studies
DB – Adrian Contreras – Sam Houston State – Georgetown, Texas – Sr. – 3.66 – Accounting
DB – Erik Huhn – Abilene Christian – Cibolo, Texas – Gr. – 4.00 – Higher Education
DB – Zyon McCollum – Sam Houston State – Galveston, Texas – So. – 3.08 – Biomedical Sciences
DB – Ryan Reed – Northwestern State – St. Francisville, La. – Sr. – 3.59 – Industrial Engineering Technology
DB – Galvin Roland – Stephen F. Austin – League City, Texas – So. – 4.00 – Biology