Southeastern: Three Lions All-Academic Honors

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana football team placed three student-athletes on the 2018 Southland Conference Football All-Academic Team, which was released by the league office on Wednesday.

Earning Southland All-Academic notice were junior tight end Bransen Schwebel, junior linebacker Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and senior defensive lineman Jon Miller. The three honorees were the most in a year for the Lions since 2014.

Schwebel, a management major with a 3.00 cumulative grade point average, added to his postseason accolades. A first team All-Southland and All-Louisiana selection hauled in 30 catches for 484 yards and three touchdowns.

Joining Schwebel on the league all-academic team was Adeyemi-Berglund, who carries a 3.89 GPA as a biology major. An All-Southland, All-Louisiana and CoSIDA Academic All-District 6 selection, Adeyemi-Berglund led Southeastern with six sacks and three tackles for loss.

Rounding out the SLU All-Academic contingent was Miller, who posted a 3.24 GPA as a general studies major. The Pelham, New York native and honorable mention All-Southland recipient finished with 31 tackles in 2018 and forced a fumble that clinched a 62-52 win over Houston Baptist.

To be eligible for Southland All-Academic consideration, student-athletes must be in their second season at their institution, a key contributor on the field and carry a 3.0 cumulative GPA or higher heading into the season of competition.

Southeastern was one of four schools with three or more representatives on the All-Southland teams. Led by 2018 Southland Conference Football Student-Athlete of the Year Luke Anthony, Abilene Christian placed a league-high five student-athletes on the squad. SLU, HBU and Nicholls all tied for second with three each on the list.

Adeyemi-Berglund and Schwebel will both be back in Hammond for their senior campaigns. Southeastern will open 2019 preparations with spring practice starting on March 12. The annual Spring Game is scheduled for April 13 at 2 p.m.

2018 Southland Conference Football All-Academic Team

2018 Southland Conference Football Student-Athlete of the Year: Luke Anthony, Abilene Christian

Pos. – Name – School – Hometown – Cl. – GPA – Major

QB – Luke Anthony – Abilene Christian – Fort Worth, Texas – Jr. – 4.00 – Finance

RB – Chance Pierce – Abilene Christian – Bridgeport, Texas – Jr. – 3.40 – Kinesiology

RB – Dontrell Taylor – Nicholls – White Castle, La. – Jr. – 3.75 – Petroleum Services-Safety Technology

OL – Chandler Arceneaux – Nicholls – Bourg, La. – Sr. – 3.45 – Interdisciplinary Studies

OL – Dustin Burns – Northwestern State – Beaumont, Texas – Sr. – 3.71 – Biology

OL – Eddie Houston – Nicholls – Newton, Miss. – Gr. – 3.18 – Human Performance Education

OL – Kade Parmelly – Abilene Christian – Abilene, Texas – Jr. – 3.90 – Kinesiology

OL – Hayden Scott – Stephen F. Austin – Spring, Texas – Gr. – 4.00 – Professional Accountancy

TE – Bransen Schwebel – Southeastern Louisiana – Amite, La. – Jr. – 3.00 – Management

WR – Josh Fink – Abilene Christian – Coppell, Texas – Sr. – 3.96 – Finance

WR – Brandon Myers – Central Arkansas – Plant City, Fla. – So. – 3.48 – Undecided

PK – Gunner Raborn – McNeese – Lafayette, La. – Sr. – 3.21 – Management

P – Alex Kjellsten – McNeese – Lake Charles, La. – Sr. – 3.40 – General Studies

DL – Jon Miller – Southeastern Louisiana – Pelham, N.Y. – Sr. – 3.24 – General Studies

DL – Dedrick Garner – Lamar – Fairfield, Texas – Sr. – 3.14 – Criminal Justice

DL – Johnavhon Graham – Houston Baptist – DeSoto, Texas – Sr. – 3.15 – Kinesiology/Wellness Management

DL – Andre Walker – Houston Baptist – Slidell, La. – Jr. – 3.52 – Biochemistry/Molecular Biology

LB – Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund – Southeastern Louisiana – Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada – Jr. – 3.89 – Biology

LB – Langston Tunson – Houston Baptist – Humble, Texas – Jr. – 3.93 – Legal Studies

DB – Adrian Contreras – Sam Houston State – Georgetown, Texas – Sr. – 3.66 – Accounting

DB – Erik Huhn – Abilene Christian – Cibolo, Texas – Gr. – 4.00 – Higher Education

DB – Zyon McCollum – Sam Houston State – Galveston, Texas – So. – 3.08 – Biomedical Sciences

DB – Ryan Reed – Northwestern State – St. Francisville, La. – Sr. – 3.59 – Industrial Engineering Technology

DB – Galvin Roland – Stephen F. Austin – League City, Texas – So. – 4.00 – Biology