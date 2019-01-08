See a sprinting package thief in action

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for an accused package thief and the car they say he rode in on.

The crime happened at about 3:00 in the afternoon on January 5 in the 6500 block of Louis XIV, and it was caught on a security camera.

The video shows a man exit from a small SUV and sprint toward a home. Seconds later the man runs back with a package in his hands.

According to the NOPD, the car circled the area several times before the theft. To see the clip that the department released to the public, click on the video button at the top of this page.

Police are asking anyone who can help them identify and catch the thief, driver of the car, or anyone else who was involved to call the department’s Third District at 504-658-6030.

Or you can phone in an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court to be eligible for a cash reward from CrimeStoppers.