Salon owners updating policies after nail tech death

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas nail salon owners are trying to stop the growing problem of customers walking out on their bill after a nail technician was run over and killed by a customer who reportedly didn’t pay late last month.

Monday, 13 Action News spoke to owners who said clients take off without paying is a serious problem.

“It happened here, about a one week before that incident and I just called the cops,” a nail tech at Nail Gossip said.

Hair salons, lash bars and spas usually ask clients to pay after their service is complete, but after 51-year-old Ngoc Nguyen was killed trying to get her money, some say they might need to rethink the way they do business.

“We don’t always ask for the credit card ahead of time, but I might start asking for that and maybe implement something where if it’s after a certain time of the day,” Nancy Ayala, franchise partner of Blo Las Vegas, said.

Blo, a blow-dry bar, requires a name, phone number, email address, and credit card before booking a reservation.

“Employers need to take care of employees and take responsibility for what happens inside,” Ayala said.

Would you be willing to show your ID or pay for services upfront at a hair or nail salon? The responses on social media have been mixed.

Regardless of when they charge their clients, all of the salon owners said they tell their employees never to go after a thief as it’s not worth it.