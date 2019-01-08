× Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Ryan Reynolds posted a cheery photo on a porch Tuesday morning from New Orleans.

He sits with his wife, Blake Lively, and music producer Korey Richey (LCD Soundsystem, Arcade Fire, Lost Bayou Ramblers)… with fur babies in tow. He tagged not only Richey and Lively but the ASPCA in the photo.

He captioned the picture, “New Orleans. As much as possible.” WE AGREE!

Reynolds and Lively have long had love for New Orleans but most recently, you have seen it through exchanges with local artist, Ashley Longshore. She created a painting for Reynolds’ Aviation Gin, that he proudly shared on Instagram.

Enjoy Carnival Season Reynolds crew!

