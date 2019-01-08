NEW ORLEANS -- Philadelphia Eagles fans are trolling the Chicago Bears using Venmo!
Venmo is a money exchanging app for smart phones.
A Venmo account that MIGHT belong to Chicago Bears' kicker Cody Parkey, or just a guy with the same name, has been flooded with gratitude and cash money for a stiff drink.
This after the kicker missed a 43-yard field goal. In turn, giving the Eagles a W.
Parkey has not commented on the donations... but the internet is having a field day.
