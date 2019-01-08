× Pedestrian struck and killed in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Mandeville this morning.

The fatal collision occurred around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Kleber Street and the East Causeway Approach, according to the Mandeville Police Department.

The male pedestrian was struck by a 2014 Mercedes-Benz sedan driven by an unidentified woman and died instantly.

Impairment is not thought to have been a factor, but a toxicology report on the driver has been ordered.

Officers are on the scene conducting an investigation, according to the MPD.

No further details have been released.

30.368570 -90.084373