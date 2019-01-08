Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Pedestrian struck and killed in Mandeville

Posted 11:21 AM, January 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:36AM, January 8, 2019

MANDEVILLE – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Mandeville this morning.

The fatal collision occurred around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Kleber Street and the East Causeway Approach, according to the Mandeville Police Department.

The male pedestrian was struck by a 2014 Mercedes-Benz sedan driven by an unidentified woman and died instantly.

Impairment is not thought to have been a factor, but a toxicology report on the driver has been ordered.

Officers are on the scene conducting an investigation, according to the MPD.

No further details have been released.

Kleber Street and the East Causeway Approach