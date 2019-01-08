× NOPD Investigating 2 Monday Night Homicides

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans police department is busy tonight, tasked with solving two homicides that happened in the last few hours.

The first took place in the 7800 block of Placid St. around 8:15 p.m.

Police say they arrived on scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He later died on scene.

Then, another reported homicide pops up on police scanners around 11 p.m.

Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Bienville St. in the First District to find a familiar sight- another man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He later died at the scene.

So far no arrests have been made and details are limited in both of these cases.

If you have any information, call police.