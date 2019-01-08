× Nicholls State: Three Honored in Southland All-Academic Team

FRISCO, Texas – Nicholls State University football was represented by three student-athletes on the 2018 Southland All-Academic Team as running back Dontrell Taylor and offensive lineman Chandler Arceneaux were selected to the team for the second time and were joined by offensive linemen Eddie Houston.

With three honorees, Nicholls has had multiple selections on the all-academic team in each of head coach Tim Rebowe’s four seasons. A junior, Taylor has made the squad in both years he has been eligible. Freshmen and first-year transfers are excluded from the academic teams.

After being voted on the list last year, Taylor was an automatic recipient following his CoSIDA Academic All-District honor. He posted a 3.75-grade point average as a petroleum services – safety technology major.

On the field, Taylor garnered All-Southland Second Team after nearly rushing for 1,000 yards, totaling 990 and nine touchdowns on 137 carries. His 7.2 yard per carry average was not only one of the best in the FCS this season, but set a new single-season program record, breaking Joseph Tobias’ mark of 6.6 set in 2005. Taylor eclipsed 100 yards rushing five times this season, including both playoff games.

A major reason for Taylor and the Colonels’ rushing success was the play of the offensive line, anchored by tackles Arceneaux and Houston. The duo helped pave the way for the No. 12 rushing offense in the FCS, which averaged 246.8 yards per game. Nicholls also ranked 12th in total offense and put up 32.3 points per game.

Arceneaux, who earned all-academic as a sophomore, had a 3.45 GPA in interdisciplinary studies. Houston earned his degree in interdisciplinary studies last December and had a 3.18 GPA in health performance education.

Southland Conference All-Academic Teams are voted upon by a head coach, sports information director and academic/compliance staff member from each school. Voting for one’s own athletes is not permitted.

To be eligible for all-academic distinction, an athlete must hold a minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA through the semester prior to the sport’s championship, completed at least one full academic year at the nominating school prior to the current season, and participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s competitions during the most recently completed season.

Article courtesy of Nicholls State Sports Information Department.