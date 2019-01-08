× Motorcyclist Killed In Marrero Crash

JEFFERSON PARISH-The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash last night in Marrero that left one man dead.

Deputies say that around 11:30 p.m., a man operating a motorcycle collided with a vehicle near the intersection of Lapalco and Promenade Boulevards.

The rider was ejected from his bike and pronounced dead on scene.

The decedent was a 35-year-old male from Harvey.

His identity is being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.

Deputies say that the rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.