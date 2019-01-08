× Maryland sources: NOPD Superintendent leaving to become Commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE, MD. — According to WMAR, the ABC affiliate on Baltimore, Maryland, NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison is leaving New Orleans to become the new Commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department.

According to an article on WMAR’s website, Harrison’s hiring was announced Monday morning by Mayor Catherine Pugh.

According to Mayor Pugh, Harrison was hired after her previous pick, Joel Fitzgerald, withdrew from consideration.

Superintendent Harrison was the pick of a search panel that was convened last fall to advise Pugh on the hiring of a new police commissioner.

Pugh released the following statement on her decision to hire Harrison:

“I have informed City Council President Jack Young of my decision to submit to Council members the selection of New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael S. Harrison as the next Commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department. Superintendent Harrison has achieved clear, compelling and consistent results in reducing violent crime, implementing a federally-mandated consent decree, increasing police recruitment, introducing advanced technologies, and deploying proactive and effective policing strategies that reflect 21st century, constitutional policing. He will bring not only significant and relevant experience to addressing the challenges of Baltimore, but the insight and sensitivity needed to reestablish essential trust and confidence of citizens in their police officers.”

Pugh also told reporters that Harrison has officially retired from the NOPD after 27 years of service including 5 years as Superintendent.