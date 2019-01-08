Man says syringes found in his rectum don’t belong to him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA -- Last week, a Florida Man told police officers that three syringes removed from his backside during a 4AM strip search... did not belong to him.

Police arrested 40-year-old Wesley Scott on an outstanding warrant; charging him with drug possession.

While being subjected to a strip search, Scott, “removed three syringes from his... rectum and provided them to a jailer.” He then told officers that he “found” the syringes and that "they were not his."

He is being held on a $5000 bond.

