LSU: Finnegan Gets SEC Honor

BATON ROUGE – Following the top beam, floor and all-around scores in the league against No. 8 Cal, senior Sarah Finnegan has been named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Finnegan took home three titles against the Bears in the season opener with scores of 9.95 on beam and floor and 39.675 in the all-around. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native also finished second on bars with a 9.90 and vault with a 9.875.

The fourth-ranked Tigers and Finnegan will travel for the first time in 2019 to take on No. 17 Auburn.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.