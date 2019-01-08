× LSU ends season #6 in AP poll

With the release of the final AP poll, LSU has had its most successful season since 2011.

The 10-3 LSU Fighting Tigers finished #6 in the AP poll, climbing five spots after their win over undefeated Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl on January 1st.

This is the highest final ranking for LSU since they finished #2 in 2011 and Coach Ed Orgeron’s best poll ranking after posting #13 and #16 finishes in his interim and first year as the LSU head coach.

The #6 ranking makes LSU the second highest ranked SEC team in the polls as they overtake both Florida and Georgia (#7 tie) in the final poll.

At seasons end, LSU had victories over only one ranked opponent #7 Georgia and losses to #2 Alabama, #7 Florida, and #16 Texas A&M.

The #6 final ranking for LSU virtually assures that the Tigers will be ranked in the top 10 of the 2019 preseason polls.