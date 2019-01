Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- This year's theme for the Krewe of Tucks is "Tucks Gets Sick."

In addition to their popular toilet-inspired throws like the toilet bowl sunglasses, the plungers, air horns, toilet brushes, and squirting toilets, this year they will be throwing more specialty throws like the prescription bottle koozies, and the band-aid slap bracelets.

The Krewe of Tucks will roll on the Uptown parade route on March 2, 2019.

