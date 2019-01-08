× Crescent City Farmer’s Market at Ochsner opens tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS – The inaugural Crescent City Farmer’s Market at Ochsner kicks off tomorrow.

Rain or shine, the event will be held every Wednesday at the Ochsner on Jefferson Highway.

Ochsner Health System and Market Umbrella have joined forces in an effort to provide employees, patients, and neighbors access to fresh food.

The event will run from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M. and will consist of nearly 20 booths.

You can expect to see vendors selling locally sourced produce, seafood, meat, dairy, baked goods and so much more!

The market will accept cash, checks, credit cards and EBT cards, in addition to Farmers Market Nutrition Program and WIC coupons.