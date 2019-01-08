Carla’s Tasty Feature: Effervescence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Here is Carla's Tasty Feature at champagne restaurant, Effervescence.

Effervescence pours glasses from a different Magnum table side every Wednesday thus they call their Wednesdays, ”Big Wednesdays!”. It’s a great way to taste Champagne in the best format available and try amazing bubbles at a glass price: plus, it’s just darn fun midweek to have a server pour you a glass of bubbles tableside from an impressive magnum!

All of the cocktails on the menu are delicious, plus they do bubble flights!

Every table receives a bowl of their amazing house made popcorn to nibble on while drinking something delicious at Effervescence! It is addictive.

I started with the Cajun Bowfin Caviar, creme fraiche, pepper mash potao chips,chive

Avocado Lettuce Cups, pistachio dukkah, radish, almond dressing

Pommel Frites with Mushroom Aoili and the addition of fresh black truffles grated on top from Burgundy, France--Some of the best fries ever!

Dry-Aged in house- LA Wagu Beef: ribeye, beet bordelaise, creamed kale, buttermilk soaked onion rings

Tahitian Vanilla Roasted Pineapple- our desserts are amazing layered creations like no other! Co-chef Brenna Sanders’ creative skills with desserts excells here!

Sunday afternoons Effervescence opens from 1pm to 8pm with live music 2:30-5:30 p.m.

