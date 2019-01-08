Boston Marathon winner Des Linden to run Louisiana Half Marathon

BATON ROUGE – The city of Baton Rouge is planning and prepping for the upcoming Louisiana Marathon Weekend.

2018 Boston Marathon winner Des Linden announced she will be running the half marathon, taking place on Sunday, January 20.

Linden was the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in over 30 years.

She will be making appearances throughout the weekend, including a question and answer session at the Finish Fest on Sunday morning.

Interested runners can register for the 3 day event here.

There are four distance options for adults, including the full, half, and quarter marathon, as well as a 5K.

Enjoy the SHIPT EXPO and a second line on Friday, while the races take place on Saturday and Sunday.