Tide turned: Clemson routs Bama in CFP championship

Alabama’s reign as the kingpin of college football is over.

Clemson won its second CFP championship in three seasons with a 44-16 win over the Crimson Tide Monday night in Santa Clara, California. True freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 20 of 32 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Clemson scored 30 consecutive points, after trailing 16-14.

The back breaker came in the third quarter when Lawrence threw a 74 yard touchdown pass to Justyn Ross.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagavailoa was intercepted twice, including a 44 yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter by Clemson’s AJ Terrell.

“We had a great season,” said Tagavailoa. “But, good is isn’t good enough.”

Running back Travis Etienne, who played his high school football at Jennings, LA, rushed for two touchdowns.

Clemson is the first 15-0 champion of college football since the University of Pennsylvania did it in 1897.