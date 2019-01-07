Three suspects arrested for murder, after fleeing the state

WASHINGTON PARISH – A 53-year-old Bogalusa resident was robbed and killed on December 30, and the suspects are now in custody.

The three suspects fled the state after the murder, heading into Mississippi, then Alabama.

24-year-old Lance Hunter Rouse, 17-year-old Levi Austin Lee, and 29-year-old Melissa Michelle Smith were traveling on Interstate 65 near Montgomery, Alabama when their vehicle was spotted by a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The suspects led authorities on a short chase but were captured and arrested.

On January 4, deputies from Washington Parish traveled to Alabama, and the suspects were extradited to Louisiana.

Each of the suspects is charged with 1st degree murder and armed robbery.

Police say due to the severity of the charges, they expect the suspects to receive high bond amounts, with hopes they will remain in jail until the trial.