The first murder of 2016 remains unsolved, can you help police?

NEW ORLEANS -- Less than two days into 2016, New Orleans recorded its first murder of the year. To this day, case remains unsolved. Click on the video button above to see the latest Wheel of Justice report.

The crime happened at about 9:00 on January 2. According to police, a woman was sitting inside her car in the 3700 block of Clio Street when she was shot. Another person drove her to the hospital -- in the same car -- and that's where the victim died.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Myeisha McDaniels. CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.

If you have information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for that cash reward.

So far, more than 389 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.