NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 07: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies at Smoothie King Center on January 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Streaking? Pelicans win back to back for the first time since November
In a season of maddening inconsistency, the Pelicans have put together back to back wins for the first time since November.
New Orleans used a 33 point third quarter as a springboard to a 114-95 win over Memphis Monday night at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans climbed to 19-22 on the season.
Anthony Davis scored 36 points, and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Second year guard Frank Jackson, scored 17 points, a career high. His big night, including 7 of 10 shooting from the field, and three of five from beyond the three point line.
Memphis got 22 points and 10 rebounds from Mike Conley. But, it was not enough to avoid their 6th straight defeat.