Streaking? Pelicans win back to back for the first time since November

In a season of maddening inconsistency, the Pelicans have put together back to back wins for the first time since November.

New Orleans used a 33 point third quarter as a springboard to a 114-95 win over Memphis Monday night at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans climbed to 19-22 on the season.

Anthony Davis scored 36 points, and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Second year guard Frank Jackson, scored 17 points, a career high. His big night, including 7 of 10 shooting from the field, and three of five from beyond the three point line.

Memphis got 22 points and 10 rebounds from Mike Conley. But, it was not enough to avoid their 6th straight defeat.

The Pelicans host Cleveland Wednesday night.