Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Luna

Luna is a sweet and soulful older gal, who is about 8 years old. She is a Hound and Labrador Retriever Mix. She really is just the calmest, low-key dog you could ask for. She walks very well on a leash and has wonderful manners. She gets along with cats and other dogs, but really wants nothing more than to keep you company. Come and meet Luna at the shelter today! For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

